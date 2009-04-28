MECKLENBURG, NC (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Heath Department is urging residents who have questions about swine flu to call Char-Meck 311.

Operators with 311 will be able to answer many of the basic questions residents may have according to a health department spokesman.

If you have a specific question in which you need answered by a health professional, you will be referred to the Health Department Communicable Disease nurse.