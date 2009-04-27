Charlotte council debating what to do with money from the sale of the Afro-American Cultural Center

By Steve Crump - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte city council members are in disagreement over what to do with the money from the sale of the Afro-American Cultural Center.

Some say the money should go to help the new Harvey B. Gantt Center, but others say it should go to pay for police, schools and roads.

Once construction is complete on the new building, the Afro-American Cultural Center will be located at Stonewall and South Tryon Streets.

City council members had no problems finalizing the deal returning it to the original owners.

Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Burgess spelled out the terms of the sale.

"We sell the building and the site to Little Rock AME-Zion church for $590,000," she said.

The council is in disagreement over what to do with the money in these economic times.

A majority of the council members suggested the cash be placed in an endowment to help run the new Harvey B. Gantt Center, but Mayor Pat McCrory didn't agree with that idea.

"We don't have enough money to pay for police cars for our new police officers or uniforms and other equipment," and McCrory added, "We don't have enough money for roads."

The mayor vetoed where the money from the sale of the old facility should go.

Earl Leake is the Chairman of the Harvey B. Gantt Center. He said funding an endowment is good for the economy.

"The arts and cultural community is about creating jobs with endowments," and Leake added, "You have greater programming, you're bringing in more artists."

The council members will vote again on the issue next week.