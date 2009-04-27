Stephen McMickens: "I'm being persecuted for doing the right thing"

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There is still no trial date set for a man accused of killing two officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Demeatrius Montgomery is charged with fatally shooting Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton over two years ago. The motive for the murders of these police officers remains a mystery.

Last week, the family of Officer Sean Clark told WBTV the only silver lining to his murder is a north Charlotte man named Stephen McMickens.

The 20-year-old lives in the same apartment complex where the two officers were shot and killed.

McMickens is the only person who ran down and touched the men while trying to save them.

"It was the worst day of my life, but at the same time, it changed my life," McMickens said. "I tried to save them, but they ended up saving me."

McMickens says he is now threatened by people in his neighborhood who consider the police their enemy.

He says some of his neighbors "hate him" for helping officers in their time of need.

