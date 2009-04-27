Forecast may bring good news for SC firefighters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - The morning commute in the North Myrtle Beach area was slowed because of smoke from South Carolina's worst wildfire in years and from heavy fog which blanketed the area.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports several schools opened late and parts of several roads were closed because of the poor conditions.

The fog was burning off by late Monday morning.

The weather forecast may mean good news for firefighters working on the blaze which last week destroyed 70 homes.

Humidity levels should be higher this week. Tim Armstrong, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said winds later Monday were expected from the southeast, bringing ocean moisture toward the fire area.

