Burr Statement on emergency preparedness and swine flu

(The following statement is from U.S. Senator Richard Burr.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -Today, Senator Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) gave the following statement on emergency efforts to respond to the swine flu:

"We are working to determine the severity of the current swine flu situation so we can decide how to best respond. I am ready to work with the Administration to ensure that we mitigate the impact of the swine flu as much as possible. Legislation passed three years ago gave the U.S. government additional tools to deal with this kind of public health emergency. The Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, a bill I authored that was signed into law in 2006, took important steps to increase our preparedness and response capabilities for public health emergencies, and improve our ability to develop drug and vaccine countermeasures to fight against emergencies like a flu pandemic. The current situation underscores the need to fund these important emergency preparedness and response programs."