Official: SC has 10 'probable' cases of swine flu

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina health officials have identified eight additional 'probable' cases of swine flu, bringing the total number to 10.

Dr. Jerry Gibson with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday the agency is also investigating 41 'suspected' cases of swine flu.

Suspected cases included people with flu-like symptoms who think they've been exposed, but haven't been tested. Health officials identify a case as 'probable' when preliminary test results show a likely case of the illness.

The new cases announced Wednesday are all linked to Newberry County. A private school in Newberry closed because some students felt ill after a trip to Mexico, where there has been a breakout of swine flu.

Gibson says 72 people have had contact with the 10 people probably infected.

