White House: Obama never endangered by swine flu

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Barack Obama has shown no symptoms of swine flu and that his health was never in danger when he visited Mexico earlier this month.

Several times at Monday's daily briefing, press secretary Robert Gibbs said Obama's health was "never in any danger." Gibbs says doctors are satisfied that there's no medical concern for the president.

Obama visited Mexico on April 16 and 17. The first case of swine flu was reported on April 13.

The Mexican government has confirmed 20 deaths from swine flu, and believes the illness may have killed up to 149 people.

