Bank of America shareholders to meet this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A very important Bank of America shareholder meeting will be held Wednesday.

By most accounts, CEO Ken Lewis' job hangs in the balance.

Some shareholders are angry, saying Lewis didn't stand up for them during the purchase of Merrill Lynch.

Last week, Lewis defended himself saying he only agreed to the deal after the feds threatened to fire him and his board.

