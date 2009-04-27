Catawba County man charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license

(The following information is from the Lincoln County Animal Services.)

LINCOLNTON, NC - Lincoln County Animal Services Director Jack Kerley arrested a Sherrills Ford, NC man Monday on charges of practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Kerley and the Chief Investigator Kenneth Wheeler for the North Carolina Veterinary Medicine Board went to a Meandering Lane residence where they apprehended Derrick Scott Webster, 32, 2333 Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford when he showed up to treat a horse. He is charged with two misdemeanor charges of unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine. The incidents involved performed surgery on a horse and giving a vaccine to the horse.

Kerley said Webster had no training in the practice of Veterinary Medicine and is advertising as "D and T Animal Care and Veterinary Service" and was operating out of the back of a pickup truck.

If anyone had Mr. Webster perform medical procedures on their animal or animals, you are encouraged to contact a licensed veterinarian for follow-up. Animal owners who have used these services should contact Lincoln County Animal Services at 704-735-8517. Webster was released on an $8,000 unsecured bond. His next court appearance is set for May 21, 2009.

For more information, Contact Jack Kerley, Lincoln County Animal Services Director at 704-736-8517.)