Mecklenburg County announces new programs for unemployed

(The following information is from the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services.)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC - The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services is pleased to announce a new transportation program that will assist low-income residents of Mecklenburg County with transportation costs involved in going to and from work and work-related activities.

The Employment Supplemental Funds Program was awarded by the State of North Carolina Department of Transportation to help individuals with the cost of transportation to work-related activities.

The funds will be used to provide monthly gas vouchers and bus passes to individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must work at least 15 hours per week

Must have not received Transitional Transportation Assistance from DSS within the past 12 months

Income must fall within 200 percent of the poverty guideline

Must provide one month's pay stubs or verification of work-related training with the application

Must provide proof of a valid N.C. license and N.C. vehicle registration if applying for a gas voucher

Must have valid vehicle insurance and be current with county taxes if applying for gas voucher

The application must be completed by a social worker, case worker or other staff from the referring agency. This program is funded from April 1 through June 30, 2009. Please note that funds may be exhausted prior to June 30, 2009. To learn more about the program and to find out whether or not you qualify, please contact DSS's Community Resources Office at 704-336-4809.