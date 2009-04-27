Bev Perdue issues statement about Swine Flu

(The following statement is from NC Governor Bev Perdue.)

I am monitoring the world health situation closely. I am confident that North Carolina is prepared to respond to any suspected cases of swine flu. North Carolina is equipped with a full supply of antiviral medications and personal protective supplies such as face masks. We have public health teams ready to deploy to any community in our state that needs assistance.

At this time it is important that North Carolinians continue to be vigilant and to take precautions. The steps you can take to protect yourself are simple: