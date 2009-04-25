CMPD seeks fourth murder suspect

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Homicide Detectives are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Sanchez Jamon McClure in connection with a March 2nd murder.

McClure is the fourth suspect wanted in connection with Scott Larnell Jones' death.

25-year-old Marquita Renee Richard, 23-year-old Germonta Wallace and 23-year-old Milas Henry Rutledge are already in custody.

Police believe Jones' murder was drug and robbery related.

Anyone with information on McClure's whereabouts is asked to call 911.