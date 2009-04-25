CMPD seeks fourth murder suspect - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD seeks fourth murder suspect

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Homicide Detectives are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Sanchez Jamon McClure in connection with a March 2nd murder.

McClure is the fourth suspect wanted in connection with Scott Larnell Jones' death.

25-year-old Marquita Renee Richard, 23-year-old Germonta Wallace and 23-year-old Milas Henry Rutledge are already in custody.

Police believe Jones' murder was drug and robbery related.

Anyone with information on McClure's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Powered by Frankly