The Good News Is... "Lights Out" makes big impact

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the campus of Queens University of Charlotte, was in the dark.

For one hour, the school switched off the lights, computers, printers, projectors and most everything else that eats energy.

The goal was to put a focus on saving energy and celebrate Earth Month.

Queens officials estimate they saved enough energy in the hour to power an average household for a month.

Also, an estimated 900 pounds of carbon dioxide was saved from escaping into the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.

While many struggled to see in the dim light coming in the windows, many more took the opportunity to escape to outside where the sunshine is free.

Click the red camera icon to see how Queens faculty and students enjoyed the darkness.