The Good News Is... Free lawncare for deployed soldiers

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A soldier sent oversees is taxed with more than just the worries of the battlefield.

Green Care for Troops provides a way to ease at least one of the worries left behind on the home front; lawncare.

Army Chaplain Brad Borders of Statesville, is on his way to Iraq and has no idea that his entire front yard has undergone a major transformation.

Wednesday morning, a crew of volunteer landscapers and lawncare experts did an extreme makeover.

Joe Keller and his crew at Keller's Lawn Care ripped up bushes and shrubs, they tilled up a huge bed in front of the house. What was just a regular looking yard this morning, is now filled with dozens of brand new shrubs and plants.

All the materials and labor are donated by local companies. Keller's Lawn Care will also do maintenance on Chaplain Border's yard, until he comes home in 2010.

While the work done today was local, Green Care for Troops is a national network that provides the same services to deployed troops all over the country.

If you're interested in volunteering or need services, you can check out the Green Care for Troops website here .