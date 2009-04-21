The Good News Is... From unemployed to American Dream

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Six months ago, Hakeem Bailey lost his job and found no hope for another one.

Instead of becoming another unemployment statistic, he decided to use his unemployed status to follow his dream.

Bailey opened up a barbershop in East Charlotte.

After being open for a little more than a month, "Cybercuts" has already developed quite a loyal customer base.

Bailey worked in his parents' barbershop before college so he had the experience and the dream needed to own his own business.

The shop offers the standard fare for barbershops, plus a free computer to use while you wait.

Bailey hopes access to the computer will help jobless customers who find themselves in the same boat he was.