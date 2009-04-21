Charges against Lamar Lewis dropped

Lamar Lewis is facing an uphill battle to clear his name.

By Sharon Smith - bio l email

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark - email

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Lamar Lewis is facing an uphill battle to clear his name.

Lewis is the former Assistant Principal of South Iredell High School.

He was arrested last year and accused of sex crimes involving a student.

Last week, all those charges were dropped and Lewis wants his life back.

Prosecutors dismissed the case saying the evidence was not consistent.

Lewis had just started work at South Iredell High School and had barely been there three weeks when a student accused him of performing a sex act in front of her.

To this day, Lewis says he wouldn't even be able to pick her out in a line up.

According to Lewis' attorney, a surveillance tape cleared him, there was no DNA to confirm what she said happen and her statements had a lot of contradictions.

Even though Lewis was only charged, he felt absolutely convicted the past year.

"Every time I walk the streets there, I'm looking around to see if people make eye contact with me, thinking, 'That's the guy who did it'", Lewis said.

He says everyone was too quick to rush to judgement.

Lewis says he was fired within three weeks of the charges, way before any evidence was even analyzed.

However, the school district claims he resigned.

As WBTV's Sharon Smith reports, Lewis may consider legal action to recoup more than $30,000 in legal bills and a year's worth of lost salary.

* * *

(The Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement Tuesday afternoon.)

The following statement is being issued on behalf of Iredell-Statesville Schools in response to charges being recently dropped against former employee, Lamar Lewis:

First and foremost, Iredell-Statesville Schools continues to view the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lewis' departure from our school district a confidential personnel matter. State law prohibits representatives of our school district from divulging many details surrounding Mr. Lewis' situation.

However, Mr. Lewis, through his attorney, voluntarily resigned his position from Iredell-Statesville Schools on May 30, 2008. Mr. Lewis was not terminated by our school district.

Any other claims that may have been made by Mr. Lewis to members of the local media are neither confirmed nor denied by our school district. Student discipline records are highly confidential, and our school district will not comment on such matters.

While we are aware that there is speculation regarding potential litigation against our school district, we are legally bound to preserve Mr. Lewis' legal rights as a former employee of our school district. Both attorney/client and personnel matters are protected by the law, therefore, we are unable to offer further comments on any potential legal matters.