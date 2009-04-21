Police looking for man who robbed several people inside Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is looking for a person who broke into a restaurant and robbed several people early Tuesday morning.

The robbery was at the M.J. Banh Mi Cafe located on Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

According to the CMPD, the robber gained entry to the business by breaking into the back door.

The restaurant was closed at the time, but a few customers and employees were still inside.

The robber stole money from the cash register and robbed some of the people who were inside.

A few hours later, Cam Man Ron Lee shot video of a person taken to the hospital after crashing on Brown's Road in Charlotte.

Police said the driver ran off the road and crashed into a pumphouse in someone's front yard.

A short time later, Cam Man shot video of another driver who crashed into the guardrail along southbound I-77. The driver suffered minor injuries only.

Click the red camera icon to see Cam Man Ron Lee's report which aired during Tuesday's edition of WBTV News This Morning.