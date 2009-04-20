Stretching your prom dollars

By Maureen O'Boyle - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As we get into the thick of prom season, WBTV is On Your Side helping you stretch your prom dollars.

We found a huge rise in the number of used prom dresses for sell this season. In Charlotte, teens are flocking to the Junior League "Wearhouse" for gently used elegant evening gowns. Prices of dresses there range from $35 - $59. The Junior League is moving from it's current location on Fourth Street on April 24, but they will continue to sell the same variety of clothing at the new location at 1117 Pecan Avenue. Check your local listings for a thrift store or consignment shops.

Dining out can take a huge chunk of money. Consider what some parents are doing. Bring out a nice tablecloth, some pretty dishes, get several couples and their parents involved and throw an elegant dinner party at home. You'll save a lot of money and your home is a lot more comfortable than a stuffy restaurant.

For tuxedoes, the cost is pretty steep when you consider the young man will only wear it one night and then has to give it back. Perhaps, you can spend a little more and buy a suit. If your son is graduating this year, that suit will certainly come in handy.

Flowers can be expensive. Wrist corsages at florists in Charlotte can cost as much as $80. For the young man going to prom, think about making a bouteniere at home. Its not hard to make and is inexpensive.

The internet is a great resource for hair styles. A week or two before your prom, invite friends over and have a hair party. Look online for ‘how-tos' on styles and practice on each other. It could save you as much as $80.

Sharing a limo is a must, considering on average it costs $1,000 for six hours. You might just ask your parents for their car for the night since it would be free.

No matter where you go or how you spend your money, make fabulous happy memories this prom and be safe.