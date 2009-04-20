SC DOT announces funding for road projects in Chester, Lancaster and York Counties

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Monday funding for road improvement projects in Chester, Lancaster and York Counties.

Chester County will be getting $823,000 to resurface U.S. Highway 1.

Lancaster County will receive $1,220,133 to resurface a one-mile stretch of S.C. Highway 160.

York County will get $5,750,000 to pay for the S.C. Highway 5 bypass. These funds will be coupled with local sales tax dollars to complete the financing of this project.