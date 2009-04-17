The Good News... There's a lot of it

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We've been doing this Good News series now for a little over a month. In that time we asked you to tell us what's good.

You flooded us with emails. We showed you little kids graciously helping an even littler kid who's tiny body is beating cancer.

You told us about a guy who's best advice on making it through 92 years of living, is to keep moving.

Then there's the guy who sits in his home office, hoping his website will help people find work.

Strangers donating pet food, so people who've lost it all, won't have to lose their best friend too.

Twin brothers using their talent to give a low cost morale boost. Hoping their haircuts will be the clean cut needed to help men find work.

We asked for Good News, you showed us the sunny side of life.

You can learn a lot in 63 minutes. You can log onto the internet and find out your 401 k has lost even more money. You can find out you lost your job. It's no secret we live in a world of hurt.

But in the 1 hour and 3 minutes it takes for the sun to peek over the trees, patiently watching will teach you that it's going to do it again tomorrow. In between the time it takes for night to vanish and day to disappear, there's a world full of good going on. In your town, in your church, right in your own back yard. Something as massive and complex as the sun, shines a light on the simple fact that we're all in this together.