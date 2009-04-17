Hostage captain: Military did the impossible

By LISA RATHKE, Associated Press Writer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The shipping captain rescued from the clutches of Somali pirates says he's not a hero - the military is.

Capt. Richard Phillips arrived home to Vermont a week-and-a-half after being taken by pirates.

His wife and children went on board the corporate jet to greet him in Burlington, Vt. Phillips waved to a small crowd and hugged his daughter as he walked inside a building for a private reunion.

After the reunion, Phillips briefly spoke to the media and thanked the military, saying they did the impossible by saving him.

He also praised his fellow crew members.

He said, "We did it. We did what we were trained to do."

He next will be taken to his home in nearby Underhill.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)