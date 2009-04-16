Two year anniversary of mass shootings at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Many of those injured in the mass shootings at Virginia Tech two years ago plan to participate in a race in memory of the victims.

Fred Cook, who injured an ankle when he jumped out a classroom window to escape student gunman Seung-Hui Cho, is among at least 3,300 people who signed up for today's race.

The 3.2-mile run in Blacksburg honors the 32 people killed April 16, 2007.

A noon ceremony on the main lawn of campus will honor the accomplishments of the 27 students and five faculty members killed.

Events also include an open house in a new peace center that occupies the classroom wing where Cho killed 30 people as well as himself. A candlelight vigil as night falls will close out the memorials.

