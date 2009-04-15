The Good News Is... Half-price haircuts

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - For the price of a burger and a drink, you can get a little morale boost in the form of a haircut.

Kut Kreators in Rock Hill is offering half-price haircuts to anyone who's lost their job, on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The barber-shop is owned by two twin brothers who decided to do something nice for people facing tough times.

For $5 you can get a haircut, beard trim, and a shave. Owners, Jovon and Cleavon Bradley both say it makes them feel good to make other people feel good.

While the half-priced promotion might not bring back someone's lost job, it might just give them the confidence and clean-cut they need to go out and look for work.

Kut Kreators is located at 875 Albright Rd. in Rock Hill. For more information, you can call 803-980-1978.

