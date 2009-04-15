Getting answers to your questions about Autism

One in 150 children is diagnosed with autism and in the United States, 67 children are diagnosed with autism each day.

During WBTV's newscasts Thursday evening, we had a phone bank with a panel of experts to answer our viewers' questions concerning Autism.

Our panel included Ann Taylor (Autism Services of Mecklenburg County), Nancy Popkin (Autism Society of N.C.), Hollie Bowling (Charlotte Speech & Hearing), Carol Capehart (Child and Family Development), Kim Dolan (Easter Seals U.C.P.), and Amy Maguire (Sandbox Learning).

Click the red camera icons above to see Anchor Jamie Boll's interviews with some of our panelists.