Suspects in Domino's YouTube video case make first court appearance

Click here to view the video from YouTube (Warning, some video may be offensive)

By Steve Ohnesorge - bio l email

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) - The two suspects in what police are calling a food tampering case appeared in court Friday morning.

The pair have been seen all over the Web in video that surfaced from a Conover Domino's restaurant.

Michael Setzer and Kristy Hammonds appeared in court just before 10 a.m. Friday and requested court appointed attorneys. They were granted the request and a judge set their next court date for May 8.

The pair were arrested Wednesday afternoon and Conover police are still investigating allegations of food tampering at the restaurant.

The investigation, which began after a video surfaced on the internet, is now trying to "nail down the day and time" when the video was shot. Setzer and Hammond, the employees are suspected in the case, have since been fired and charged with felonies.

Police say the current investigation could tell them, they say, whether any of the food in question was delivered to customers. Several people have called in, saying they became sick from the food. But authorities say no one called to say they were sick until after the video surfaced.

At the restaurant, the lunchtime rush on Thursday was no rush at all. Few customers came in, the delivery car never went out. The owner says business has been slow and he needs his customers to come back. A dozen people work there.

One man, Jimmy Cline, stopped by to drop off a card of encouragement. "These people did nothing wrong," he said. Cline says he will make it a point to "stop by and order a pizza" in the near future.

Authorities say the owner has done everything asked of him by police and the Health Department. The store has been sanitized and food thrown out. "It's the safest place to eat in Conover right now," says Chief Gary LaFone.

* * *

Domino's employees arrested on charges of contaminating food

By Steve Ohnesorge - bio l email

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) - Two former Domino's Pizza employees were handcuffed and taken to jail late Wednesday afternoon, accused of tampering with food.

Michael Setzer and Kristy Hammonds allegedly videotaped the acts while working at the Domino's store in Conover last weekend.

In the video, Setzer can be seen tampering with the food. The two have been fired. Warrants were drawn up Wednesday morning accusing them of felony charges. The two turned themselves in to police late Wednesday afternoon.

Setzer was released from jail after he met bond conditions, but Hammond was held overnight Wednesday on a $7,500 bond. The pair will make an appearance in court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile the pizza store has reopened for business. The owner, in cooperation with local health officials shut the place down Monday.

All food not still in commercial wrapping was thrown out and the entire store including the floors, walls, ovens and utensils were sanitized.

Health officials told WBTV news that an inspector looked things over Wednesday morning and found the store to be "spotless."

More than a dozen people work at the Conover Domino's. Company officials would not comment except to say they hope customers will return.

As for the two arrested Wednesday, both were jailed under $7,500 bond each.

* * *

YouTube video shows employees contaminating food

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) - Two pizza restaurant employees who were caught on tape allegedly tampering with food are now facing felony charges authorities said.

WBTV.com first broke the story in which a male and a female employee did various things with food at a Domino's Pizza in Conover.

Police said the two people in the video are Kristy Hammonds of Taylorsville and Michael Setzer of Conover. Police said the pair have surrendered to police on felony charges of distribution of food that is contaminated.

WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge was on the scene when the two were arrested Wednesday fternoon. Setzer said nothing to the media.

Initially, Hammonds said "No comment," but, when asked if she was trying to hurt anyone with the events captured on video, Hammonds said "No, I wasn't." In an unrelated case, Hammonds also is a registered sex offender in Alexander County.

Domino's has since fired the two employees from the store on 10th Street in Conover. The Domino's store re-opened Wednesday after it was sanitized and all opened food thrown out on Tuesday.

A health inspector went into the restaurant Wednesday to make sure "it was spotless," authorities said.

Earlier this week, Hammonds wrote the corporate headquarters and said the food in the video was never delivered, and it was all a prank to be posted on YouTube.

One video shows a guy stuffing cheese up his nose , and then putting it on a pizza.

Another video shows that same employee sneezing on cheese sticks and spitting on sandwiches. If that's not enough, he then takes a sponge, rubs it on his bare backside and uses it to scrub the dishes.

Throughout the entire video the two seem to be having the time of their lives. Domino's corporate headquarters is not pleased and sent WBTV this statement Tuesday morning.

"We are shocked, appalled, disgusted and angry about the behavior of these two errant individuals. Their display does not reflect the attitudes and behaviors of 125,000 hard-working men and women across the country and in 60 countries around the world. While they work for an independent - and innocent - franchise owner in North Carolina, we expect their employment to be terminated and we are reviewing our legal options as well."

Domino's Vice President of Communications Tim McIntyre said the franchise owner of the Conover Domino's is innocent.