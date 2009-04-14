Back to Iraq: Farewell ceremony for brigade bound for Iraq

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Thousands of friends and families are saying goodbye to a North Carolina National Guard unit heading to Iraq.

A capacity crowd gathered inside the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville on Tuesday during a farewell ceremony for 3,800 members of the guard's 30th Heavy Brigade Combat Team.

It's one of the last combat units headed to Iraq.

