The Good News is... Family donates their home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A family that once depended on Habitat for Humanity to get a leg up is now paying back the organization.

Chad Ery and his family moved into a Habitat for Humanity home in Beaufort, South Carolina five years ago. But now, the Ery family is building a new home.

Instead of selling the Habitat home, they've decided to do something unique, they're giving the house back to the organization so another family can have the same opportunity.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do in order to move on with a clear conscious, I suppose. We were able to benefit from the program immensely and we thought it was the right thing to do for somone else to have that same opportunity," says Ery.

The Ery family could have legally sold the home and kept the profit.