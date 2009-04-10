The Good News Is... Crews working to verify world record attempt

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - The United Way of Iredell County put on a 10 day concert to raise money and give Statesville some international attention.

The music started in the Signal Hill Mall on March 19th. It went on non-stop for 10 days. That's 255 hours.

The Guinness Book of World Records is now reviewing the attempt.

But the record-breaking move isn't the only good news about the story. The United Way of Iredell County also raised thousands of dollars for local charities.