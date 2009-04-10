Sanford says ad extends reach of stimulus stance

By JIM DAVENPORT, Associated Press Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford says a new ad paid for by a support group helps extend the reach of his message that federal stimulus cash only adds to debt and other problems.

Sanford said in an interview Thursday that the Carolinians for Reform Inc. is needed because it would take years of talking to civic groups around the state to bring the point home.

The Republican wants $700 million in federal stimulus used to reduce debt.

Carolinians for Reform says it is spending $230,000 on the ad. Sanford said it was filmed at the governor's mansion in Columbia.

Sanford has helped raise money for the group. But he said he has made no donations to pay for the ads. Sanford's campaign account finished 2008 with $1.7 million on hand.

