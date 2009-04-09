The Good News Is... Humana helping to keep seniors active

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Humana hosted a senior day in Gastonia on Thursday.

More than 300 people were there to take part in a talent show.

Dancers took to the stage and prizes were awarded.

A Humana representative told WBTV the idea is to make sure retirees keep active.

"A lot of seniors, once they hit 65, think retirement is sitting down on a couch somewhere," said Michael Sheffield. "What we're trying to do at Humana is try and engage them in the community."

While all the fun was going on, Humana representatives were on hand to help the seniors sort through Medicare information which can sometimes be confusing.