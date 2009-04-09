Hundreds come out to watch the Charlotte Knights on opening day

By Trent Faris - bio l email

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights opened their 2009 season at The Castle in Fort Mill Thursday morning.

The team played against the Gwinnett Braves.

The day was also math day and hundreds of area middle school students were on hand to watch the game.

Unfortunately, the Knights lost to the Braves, 9-1.

In these bad economic times, going to a Knights games is an option for family entertainment that won't break the bank.

