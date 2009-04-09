Fort Mill Police need help locating wanted suspect

By Sean Corcoran - email

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Police need help in locating Eric Patton who is wanted on several charges steming from an incident with his former girlfriend.

Patton, 24, of 111 Avery Street in Fort Mill is charged with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will. During this time the victim was sexually assaulted.

According to police the victim did not want to report the incident for fear that he would harm her and her family.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patton is asked to call Fort Mill Police at 803-547-2022.