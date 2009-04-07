North Carolina celebrates another hoops title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - It didn't take long for the celebration in Chapel Hill to begin Monday night, when the North Carolina Tar Heels were crowned basketball's national champions again.

Immediately after the 89-72 win over Michigan State, several thousands fans poured onto Franklin street, where several bonfires were set and fans were jumping over them. Other fans were seen hanging from street signs.

Students and fans packed the Smith Center to watch Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson and the rest of Tar Heels on a 16-foot-by-20-foot screen and four video scoreboards.

A few months ago, this is exactly how the faithful figured the season would end -- especially after four key players returned from last year's Final Four team.

