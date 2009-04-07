Vale man charged with sexual assault on two sisters

By Sean Corcoran - email

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Vale man was charged with sexually assaulting two sisters between 1998 and 2002.

Ray Arrowood, 63, was charged with two felony counts of first degree rape on a child. The incidents happened at a residence on Seagletown Road in western Lincoln County.

The girls were between the ages of 8 and 13 when the assaults happened.

Arrowood remains under a $200,000 bond in the Lincoln County Jail.