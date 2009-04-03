The Good News Is... Pint-sized fundraisers

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CLOVER, SC (WBTV) - Griggs Road Elementary School students in Clover, SC have passed what may be the most important test they'll ever take.

They passed with flying colors.

Griggs Road teacher Julie DeCuir got the worst news any mother could get about 6 months ago. Her daughter, just shy of a year old, was diagnosed with cancer.

Between visits to the doctor and chemo treatments for little McKenzie, DeCuir ran out of sick days at school.

Every day DeCuir misses, now equals missing money from her paycheck.

No worries though, the Pre-K through 4th grade students, came through.

"Coins for DeCuir", say it out loud. A two-meaning name of a mission to raise money for a teacher in need.

Kids came together in a friendly competition between boys and girls to see who could gather the most coins.

The school expected hundreds, but the kids came up with thousands of dollars in change. More than $3,200 in change in a little over a month.

That money goes straight to the DeCuir family in a time when they need it the most.

The Good News here? These kids are amazing. Better news? McKenzie's cancer is getting better. Doctors say Chemo treatments have shrunken a tumor just behind her eye.