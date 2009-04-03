Governor says '12 or 13' dead, official says shooter dead

New York Gov. David Paterson said at a news conference that 12 or 13 people had been killed.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say a gunman opened fire on a room where immigrants were taking a citizenship exam in Binghamton, N.Y.

The gunman killed as many as 13 people before committing suicide.

New York Gov. David Paterson said at a news conference that 12 or 13 people had been killed. The suspected gunman carried identification with the name of 42-year-old Jiverly Voong of nearby Johnson City, N.Y.

A law enforcement official says the suspect's body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an office of the American Civic Association building. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official says the gunman barricaded the rear door of the building with his car before entering through the front door, firing his weapon.

New York Congressman Maurice Hinchey, whose district includes Binghamton, says the gunman had recently been let go from IBM in Johnson City.

