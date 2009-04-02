The Good News Is... Woman helps total stranger - | WBTV Charlotte

The Good News Is... Woman helps total stranger

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman who was driving with her family saw two men beating a student in Center City Charlotte.

The incident happened near Johnson & Wales.

The woman handed over her newborn to her brother-in-law and jumped out of the car to chase the suspects away.

It's a testament to good friends, and total strangers.

Cam Man Ron Lee has more details in this report.

