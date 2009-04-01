CMPD releases statement concerning a vehicle crash which killed another driver in March

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has submitted the results of its investigation into an accident in which an officer caused a fatal crash.

The accident was on Old Statesville Road and happened on March 29, 2009. Officer Martray Proctor was responding to a call when he hit a car driven by Shatona Robinson. She died as a result of the crash.

According to the CMPD, the evidence the police department gathered in the investigation included witness accounts, crash reconstruction, analysis of police vehicle event data recorders, an independent video tape and 911 calls.

Proctor is currently on paid administrative leave pending the decision of the District Attorney's Office. He was hired by the CMPD on March 12, 2007

"The CMPD continues to be deeply saddened by this tragic and unfortunate accident," said CMPD Chief Rodney Monroe. "The CMPD's investigation has been both open and comprehensive."

* * *

Officer involved in fatal crash has a history of speeding

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The CMPD officer involved in a fatal crash Sunday has a history of speeding.

In 2005, 24-year-old Martray Proctor was charged with driving 86 in a 60 mile an hour zone.

In 2007 he was charged again. This time he was speeding 63 in a 35.

Proctor was responding to a call Sunday night when he slammed sideswiped another car.

He was allegedly going 90 miles an hour with no blue lights or sirens.

The driver of that car, Shatona Robinson was killed on impact.