Expect rush-hour congestion Friday near Lowe's Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Commuters should expect rush-hour congestion Friday afternoon near Lowe's Motor Speedway with the start of the Food Lion AutoFair.

Commuters traveling to or from work on Highway 29 or Bruton Smith Boulevard can expect increased traffic near Speedway Boulevard.

Rush-hour commuters should take alternate routes or leave earlier for work.

More than 5,000 cars and 4,000 vendors are expected to arrive at the speedway Friday for the automotive extravaganza.

If you will be going to the AutoFair, take Highways 29 and 49 to enter/exit the speedway area and avoid Interstate 85 during morning and afternoon rush hours.

The second day of the auction will continue Saturday at 10 am. The auction will take place behind the infield care center near turn 4. The car corral encircles the speedway on the track and accomodates more than 1,700 vehicles.

The flea market is throughout the infield and outside the track around Turns 3 and 4.

The Antique Automobile Club of America will host its national meet on Saturday outside Turn 2.

The show continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the awards show begins at 2 p.m..

For information about the Food Lion AutoFair, visit www.lowesmotorspeedway.com.