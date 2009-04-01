Speak Out: Closed Door Meetings

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Politicians can do a lot of good and harm behind closed doors.

They can make deals... create alliances... and conceal their conversations.

Now, thanks to a bold decision from Mecklenburg County Commissioners, closed-door meetings will be recorded for the public to hear.

We say "‘Atta boy."

If our elected leaders know their words are being recorded,

it will help ensure accountability and truthfulness when the public isn't watching.

We now say to Charlotte's City Council, Charlotte Mecklenburg's School Board and other bodies of government,

"Get with the program."

State law allows the recordings.

Charlotte's Mayor and CMS's Superintendent are on record saying they are ok with it.

Elected leaders just have to vote the policy through.

We recognize certain topics are too sensitive to tape and may jeopardize negotiations.

But when the need for confidentiality has passed, why not let taxpayers hear the debate and discussion?

If you agree, tell your Council and School Board representatives you want more transparency.

If they oppose the idea,

Then ask,

"What do you have to hide?"

Because WBTV is "On Your Side," we encourage everyone to "Speak Out" - tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.