The Good News Is... 11 year old is seizure-free

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - At 3-years-old, Cody Norris was the picture of health. Then out of nowhere, he had a seizure.

Cody's parents, Paige and Rusty, were watching television one night and Cody was laying on the floor. Paige noticed Cody's body went stiff and he wouldn't respond.

One week and dozens of seizures later, a doctor told the Norris's the news. He had epilepsy.

Cody went through 10 different medicines that didn't stop his seizures. He even wore a helmet with a face guard. The toddler would have a seizure and fall on his face or head.

With medical treatments seemingly ineffective, the Norris's tried one more medicine and it worked.

Cody has been seizure free for 5 years, he's not taking any medicines now either.

Now, the 11-year-old is a basketball superstar even if it's only in his driveway. He's a superstar on the stage, too. Cody is set to star in his school's rendition of "Really Rosie" in May.

The Norris's are big supporters of The Epilepsy Foundation and The National Walk for Epilepsy. The family just returned from Washington DC where they teamed up to walk for "Cody's Crew".

For more information on these foundations, click here .

If you've got good news, I'd like to hear about it. Send me an email at goodnews@wbtv.com

Kristen Hampton, WBTV Good News Reporter