Checkers announce playoff dates

(The following information is from the Charlotte Checkers.)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The battle between the second seed South Division Stingrays and third seed Checkers begins with games one and two on Thursday, April 9 and Saturday, April 11 at the Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail, N.C. Both games take place at 7 p.m.

Games three thru five are on the road starting Tuesday, April 14, Thursday April 16 and Friday April 17 (if necessary) at the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina. All games start at 7 p.m.

If necessary, game six will take place at the Extreme Ice Center on Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m. with game seven going back to the North Charleston Coliseum on Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com, the Time Warner Cable Arena Box Office or the Extreme Ice Center located at 4705 Indian Trail-Fairvew Road, Indian Trail, N.C. 28079.

The Checkers are in their 16th season of play as a member of the ECHL. The next Checkers home game will take place on April 2 against the South Carolina at 7 p.m. In the team's 16-year history, the Checkers have made the playoffs 12 times including five consecutive playoff appearances to date. The Checkers are playing their fourth season of play at Time Warner Cable Arena.