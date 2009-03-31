Finding a local locksmith not always easy

By Jamie Boll - bio l email

Produced by Jeff Keene - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When a locked door closes and you realize your keys were left on the other side, it's a moment of dread.

Getting back in your car or home usually requires a locksmith.

Picking the right one is a very important decision. The wrong choice could leave you with less money and more headaches.

We took our PSI cameras undercover to see if the locksmiths we called were following North Carolina laws.

Click on the red camera icon to see this WBTV On Your Side Report.