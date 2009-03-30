The Good News Is... Local man puts Twitter to work

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Twitter is the latest in an internet social networking craze. The site allows people to "tweet" their friends on whatever topic they see fit... as long as it's 140 characters or less.

Local entrepreneur Gary Zokowski decided to use the quick, instant format of Twitter to help people find jobs.

Walking into his home office requires a trip through his bedroom closet, but the space has become home to www.tweetmyjobs.com

Zokowski has set up an interface where job-seekers can look for jobs as soon as they're posted.

Once a job posting becomes available, the Twitter user gets a quick text message or e-mail.

Zokowski says the quickness of it all allows potential job candidates to get their phone calls and resumes in faster than anyone else.

www.tweetmyjobs.com is a free site where job seekers and employers can go to post and browse jobs.

Anything that could give the unemployed a helping hand seems like Good News to me!

