The Good News Is... They just keep going and going

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Day 8 of the Statesville Music Marathon, and the energy is even stronger than when they started.

The United Way of Iredell County is hosting the event which aims to take a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

252 hours of non-stop music is the goal. As of Friday night, more than 200 hours is in the can.

No stopping is the rule. With more than 800 performers staging at various times, the breaks between bands can be hairy. Guinness only allows 5 minutes between bands.

Will they break the record? Maybe. Another group in Detroit started their music marathon one day after Statesville's. Detroit plans to keep going one day after Statesville stops on Sunday.

United Way Director Pat Stewart says if someone else steals the thunder, that's ok. This event is about raising money for a worthy cause. It's also about raising spirits in a time when that's a task fit for a 10-story crane. Is it working? Click on the red camera icon to see a smile you won't soon forget.

If you'd like to see the concert in person, it's running until Sunday at midnight at the Signal Hill Mall is Statesville.

If you can't get there, check out our web cam with live streaming video.

And if you've got a story idea that might make our viewers smile, send it to me!

goodnews@wbtv.com

THANKS!

Kristen Hampton

WBTV Good News Reporter