Jobless rate hits record high in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's unemployment rate has hit its highest recorded level, rising to 10.7 percent in February.

The Employment Security Commission says the rate increased from 9.7 percent in January. The state's highest previous jobless rate was 10.2 percent in February 1983.

The commission says the number of people unemployed in February increased by almost 52,000 people to 491,067. The national unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in February.

***

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's unemployment rate increased to 11 percent in February.

The Employment Security Commission says the rate is up from the revised 10.3 percent rate for January. It's the highest jobless rate in South Carolina since March 1983, when the rate was 11.1 percent.

The commission says the number of unemployed in January increased by 15,000 people to 241,000.

Allendale County had the highest unemployment rate at 23.4 percent. Lexington County had the lowest rate at 7.9 percent.