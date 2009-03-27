Ken Lewis meets with president - | WBTV Charlotte

Ken Lewis meets with president

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis is in Washington, DC to meet with President Obama.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lewis is among about a dozen other bank executives meeting with the President.

They'll be talking about new financial regulations.

Press Secretary Robert Gibbs says Obama will once again insist that Wall Street's irresponsible "culture" must change.

