Speak Out: The DTV Transition

The BIG SWITCH to digital television will happen...EVENTUALLY.

Vegas odds makers are now listing the day June 12th, 2009 --

That's if the U-S Government doesn't change its mind AGAIN.

On that day, local broadcast television stations, like WBTV, will stop transmitting analog over-the-air signals.

That means if you have cable or satellite service, you're fine.

But if you have an antennae, or a TV without a digital tuner, you'll need to get a converter box.

That can be more difficult than it sounds.

The T-V Converter Box Coupon Program reached its funding ceiling.

There were coupons available, but as we've reported here for weeks.... the Government ran out.

This leaves you a few options:

Apply for a coupon, get on the waiting list and hope it comes soon...

Purchase a TV converter box without a coupon...

Buy a TV with a digital tuner...

OR

Subscribe to cable or satellite service.

The coupon, a card like this, will expire 90 days after being placed in the mail.

If you'd like to get your name on the list, you can do so by going to www-dot-dtv2009-dot-gov < http://www.dtv2009.gov> .

Or, you can call 1-888-DTV-2009.

For more information, go to wbtv.com and click on The DTV Transition.

