The Good News Is... 11 year old boys solve church theft mystery

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) - Two boys just being boys turns out to be the big break needed to solve a 30-year-old crime.

Mitchell Pitman and Kirk Bowman were dirtying themselves up in a creek behind Mitchell's grandparents house.

The next thing they know, they've stumbled on treasure... or what they thought was treasure.

The boys found more than 15 bronze and silver coins collecting silt on the creek floor.

They reported the find to Mitchell's dad who took a closer look at the loot. "St. Peter's Lutheran Church" was imprinted on each medallion. Dad called the church and a 30 year old mystery pieced together.

The church printed the coins in 1975 to commemorate their 150th anniversary. Thieves broke into the church shortly after and stole hundreds of the mementos.

The coins uncovered by the boys and the coins stolen in the theft, one in the same.

Mitchell and Kirk returned the coins to the church and got in return, loads of praise for doing the right thing.

There's still a bit of a mystery as to who exactly stole the coins and dumped them in the creek. But it turns out, more than 30 years later, no one really cares. Just having the coins back where they belong is good enough to say... case closed.

