Sprint All-Star race to undergo a makeover

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Changes are coming to the popular Sprint All-Star Race to be held at Lowe's Motor Speedway on May 16th.

The new format was announced on Wednesday by 2002 winner Ryan Newman and NASCAR's Robin Pemberton.

The new format will include four segments. There will be a 50 lap segment that includes a mandatory green flag pit stop at lap 25. That will be followed by a 20 lap segment with a caution flag and optional pit stop. That is followed by another 20 lap segment, and then a 10 lap shoot out to the finish.

"The ten lap part of it is, it gets done quick," said Newman. "I mean it's kind of a reward in my eyes to be out front to do well, not have to worry about your tires falling off your car and you get the job done quick."

The winning driver still pockets $1,000,000.

This year's race is the 25th running of the All-Star race. The event has been held at Lowe's Motor Speedway every year with one exception when it ran in Atlanta.